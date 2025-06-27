Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2025.

Universal did not share much information outside of a summary of the house’s synopsis:

“One wails. One bites. One beguiles. La Llorona, La Muelona and La Siguanaba await in the dark. Three legends La Muerte wants you to meet, but you’ll wish you never did”.

Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights,

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.