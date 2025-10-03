Slice House by Tony Gemignani opens in Universal CityWalk Hollywood on October 5

Slice House by Tony Gemignani is set to open on Sunday, October 5, at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

The fast-casual pizzeria will welcome guests to experience award-winning pizza from 13-time world champion Tony Gemignani.

Opening day events will begin at 11am, and will feature a special appearance by Tony, a combined giveaway of a Slice House dinner and Universal Studios Hollywood tickets for one of the first 50 guests, a Slice House hat giveaway for the first 50 guests, and a raffle for the chance to win free pizza for one year.

“Opening Slice House at Universal CityWalk Hollywood is a meaningful opportunity and dream come true,” said Founder Tony Gemignani. “We look forward to bringing our craft pizzas, fresh pastas, and signature dishes to the heart of one of Southern California’s top entertainment destinations. I’m grateful to our dedicated brand partner, Vinny Margott, for helping make this possible, and I can’t wait to welcome guests and celebrate our opening day with the Universal CityWalk community, during National Pizza Month no less.”

Slice House offers an expansive menu featuring Gemignani’s famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit-style pizzas, along with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. The menu also includes fresh pastas, wings, and salads. The beverage menu includes craft beers and premium wines, along with a selection of soft drinks and juices.

Slice House CityWalk Hollywood will offer an exclusive pizza called The Angeleno, which Tony developed solely for the Margott family and has become a guest favorite at their Slice House locations in Burbank, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks, where it first debuted.

It will also be offering an exclusive Hot Mario pizza, which Tony developed in partnership with “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez. Available by the slice only, the Hot Mario pizza features tomato sauce, mozzarella, thin Cup & Char pepperoni, hot honey sausage, ricotta, Tony G’s Hot Calabrese Pepper Oil, Rosi’s Hot Stinger Chili Oil, serrano peppers, chili strands, and agave garlic.

The Grandma-style pizza, topped with vodka sauce, Avorio mozzarella, applewood-smoked bacon, thick and thin-cut pepperoni, and sausage, ricotta, house-made hot honey, and basil, will be available in-store only, by the slice.

The pizza destination offers indoor seating, as well as takeout, online ordering, and delivery options. It will be open seven days a week from 11 am to 11 pm, and later for select entertainment events.

