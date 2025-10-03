Universal Volcano Bay to switch to seasonal schedule in November 2025

Universal Orlando has scheduled seasonal operations for Volcano Bay, their water theme park, beginning November 3, 2025

Volcano Bay will only be open 5 days a week, closing for 2 days. The following dates are the closed dates:

Nov: 3-4, 12-13, 17-18, 25-26

Dec: 3-4, 8-9, 17-18, 22-23, 30

Additional dates may be added for January and February 2026.

Universal typically schedules closures and maintenance for its water rides and attractions during the colder months of the year, especially when attendance is softer.

The park is expected to resume a full-time schedule once winter ends.

Later next year, Volcano Bay will be closed for a major refurbishment starting October 26, 2026, and is expected to reopen on or before March 24, 2027, resulting in a closure period of approximately five months.

