Stardust Racers set to reopen at Universal’s Epic Universe on October 4

Universal Orlando has announced it will be reopening Stardust Racers on October 4, 2025, in the afternoon following thorough safety reviews.
The ride was temporarily closed after an accident on Sept 17 that led to a guest’s death, which prompted extensive inspections and collaboration with state officials. Universal emphasized that guest safety guided every step of the process and that the attraction functioned as intended.
In a letter sent to employees, Karen Irwin, President & Chief Operating Officer of Universal Orlando, wrote:
“As I previously indicated, our comprehensive technical and operational review confirmed the ride systems functioned properly throughout the boarding process, the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures throughout.
