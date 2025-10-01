TapuTapu and Virtual Lines officially discontinued at Universal Volcano Bay

Universal Orlando has officially discontinued TapuTapu and has stopped offering virtual lines at Volcano Bay.

The change means guests will now have to wait in attraction queues instead of reserving a specific return time.

TapuTapu was a wearable wristband that enabled guests to reserve wait times, utilize rental lockers, access interactive elements, and even pay for food and drinks by attaching a credit card to their Universal account.

Outside of the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, many of the attractions had relatively low wait times. We’ll have a more in-depth article of the changes soon. standby

