Digital Attractions Assistance Pass now in technical rehearsal at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has begun the rollout of its new digital Attractions Assistance Pass, now in technical rehearsal across the resort.

While not yet officially launched, the system is already being used by eligible guests as the resort moves toward a more streamlined, mobile-first accommodation process. As with any technical rehearsal, expect hiccups, refinements, and possible changes.

The Attractions Assistance Pass (AAP) is an accommodation offered to Guests whose disability prevents them from waiting in an attraction queue for extended periods. The AAP offers equal queue access to theme park attractions and is not to bypass other Guests waiting in the attraction queue. Per Universal, the AAP has been digitized for convenience and allows Guests to select their own digital return time.

Here are the steps to secure a return time for your digital AAP through the Universal Orlando Resort App once signed in:

Select an Attraction

After entering the park the attraction is in, you can select it from the list of attractions in the Eligible Attractions tab. Once selected, you will be taken to the attraction details page where you will be able to get a return time by selecting the Attraction Assistance Pass (AAP) button.

Review Your AAP Companion Party

Confirm who in your companion party will be experiencing the attraction with you.

Receive Your Return Time

A return time will be provided based on the attraction’s current posted wait time.

Arrive at the Attraction and See an Attraction Attendant

Once it is your return time, you can head over to the attraction and an Attractions Attendant will validate your return time. The AAP Holder must be present and experience the attraction for any one in your AAP party to enter the attraction using the return time.

For more information on Attractions Assistance Passes, as well as the IBCCES Accessibility Card, visit UniversalOrlando.com

