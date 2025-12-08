Celebrate Christmas with dining options at Universal Orlando’s Resorts

The all-new Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resortfeature honey and tangerine-glazed ham with potatoes and asparagus or roasted turkey breast, stuffing, potatoes and more at Cosmos Café & Market and Omega Café and Market.

Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal Aventura Hotel will offer Christmas meal specials with roasted turkey, stuffing and more, in addition to their regular menus in Bayliner Diner and Urban Pantry.

Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites also features delicious holiday meal specials with turkey or ham, stuffing, cranberry compote and more at Beach Break Cafe and Pier 8 Market.

