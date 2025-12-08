Celebrate Christmas with dining options at Universal Orlando’s Resorts

With Christmas weeks away, Universal Orlando is offering guests many options for dining at their on-site hotels to celebrate the Holidays.
|Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel
Christmas Eve Five-Course Prix Fixe Menu – Flora Taverna
Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Celebrate Christmas Eve with a festive five-course, prix fixe feast at Flora Taverna featuring main courses of Ora King Salmon, grilled beef tenderloin or braised lamb shank. View full menu here.
Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).
Christmas Morning Brunch – Flora Taverna
Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM
Delight in a selection of freshly prepared and savory dishes including slow-roasted ribeye, made-to-order omelets, artisanal pastries and more. Don’t miss out on a variety of desserts like the eggnog panna cotta and chocolate yule log.
View full menu here.
Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).
Christmas Day Five-Course Prix Fixe Menu – Flora Taverna
Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Gather for a memorable Christmas dinner with a five-course prix fixe feast at Flora Taverna, featuring artisanal focaccia for the table, your choice of main course—Ora King Salmon, grilled beef tenderloin, or braised lamb shank—and a dessert trio you won’t want to miss: honey lavender panna cotta, chocolate mousse, and white chocolate cranberry cheesecake. View full menu here.
Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).
|Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando
Christmas Day Buffet – Trattoria del Porto
Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Delight in a bountiful Christmas buffet featuring beef rib roast, pineapple glazed ham and an array of seafood delights. Live music sets the perfect holiday mood for your celebration. View full menu here.
Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).
Christmas Day Prix Fixe Menu – Mama Della’s Ristorante
Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Enjoy a three-course prix fixe Christmas meal with your choice of gamberi scampi or Mama Della classic caprese, zuppa di pesce or veal osso bucco, and the perfect finale of lemon mascarpone cheesecake. View full menu here.
Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).
|Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando
Christmas Day Buffet – Islands Dining Room
Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Come join us for a festive holiday celebration featuring a buffet of traditional Christmas favorites alongside elevated South Seas–inspired dishes. Enjoy family-friendly entertainment including a balloon artist, ukulele player, and hula dancer. View full menu here.
Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).
|Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando
Christmas Day Buffet – Amatista Cookhouse
Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Taste a touch of the tropics with a buffet of traditional favorites and Caribbean-inspired cuisine, featuring a churrasco display, ceviche display, decadent side dishes and delicious desserts. As you dine, you’ll enjoy the soothing rhythms of a live steel drum performance. Plus, the kids will love the face painter and balloon artist. View full menu here.
Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).
|Special Cozy Earth Holiday Offer for Guests at Select Hotels
Guests staying at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort or Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel, get access to a special holiday offer of 40% off sitewide through December 31, 2025. This limited-time offer is part of an exclusive Loews Hotels & Co collaboration that blends refined hospitality with comfort lifestyle apparel.
|Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando
Christmas Day Brunch – The Kitchen
Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Join us for a classic Christmas buffet where you can savor carved turkey, honey baked ham, and an assortment of holiday sides. Don’t miss the seafood station and extensive dessert selection to complete your feast. Live entertainment will create the perfect soundtrack for your holiday meal. View full menu here.
Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).
|Prime Value and Value Inns and Suites Christmas Day Specials
The all-new Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resortfeature honey and tangerine-glazed ham with potatoes and asparagus or roasted turkey breast, stuffing, potatoes and more at Cosmos Café & Market and Omega Café and Market.
Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal Aventura Hotel will offer Christmas meal specials with roasted turkey, stuffing and more, in addition to their regular menus in Bayliner Diner and Urban Pantry.
Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites also features delicious holiday meal specials with turkey or ham, stuffing, cranberry compote and more at Beach Break Cafe and Pier 8 Market.
