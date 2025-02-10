Studio Sweets closes at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has closed Studio Sweets, which was connected to the Universal Studios Store located at the entrance of Universal Studios Florida.

The store offered candy and baked goods – like cookies, cupcakes, brownies, and more.

It is rumored that Studio Sweets will be moving across the street to On Location, which also closed recently, with the Universal Studios Store expected to expand its footprint into the old Studio Sweets location.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.