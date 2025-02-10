Close Menu
    Tuesday, February 11
    Universal Orlando shares Extended Ads from Epic Universe Super Bowl Commercial

    Epic Universe By

    Universal Orlando has released extended Universal Epic Universe commercials after airing their 30-second TV spot during Super Bowl 59.

    Each ad focuses on one of the new worlds opening at Epic Universe: Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

    Super Nintendo World

    How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

    Dark Universe

    The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

    Epic Universe is set to open on May 22, 2025.

