Universal Orlando shares Extended Ads from Epic Universe Super Bowl Commercial

Universal Orlando has released extended Universal Epic Universe commercials after airing their 30-second TV spot during Super Bowl 59.

Each ad focuses on one of the new worlds opening at Epic Universe: Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

Super Nintendo World

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Epic Universe is set to open on May 22, 2025.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.