What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of February 10, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from February 10, 2025, to February 16, 2025.

Universal Orlando

2025’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval continues this weekend! The event will run daily from February 1 through March 30, 2025. This weekend will feature a concert on Saturday, February 15, with Kool & The Gang and on Sunday, February 16, with Juanes.

Volcano Bay is currently operating on a seasonal schedule and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

Feb 10 & 11

If cold weather is forecast in Central Florida, Universal may close Volcano Bay. Be sure to follow our social media or Universal Orlando’s social media channels for announcements regarding closures.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on March 16, 2025.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Ohyah and Ohno Drop Slides at Volcano Bay are currently closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen on February 13, 2025.

Puka Uli Lagoon at Volcano Bay will close for refurbishment on January 2, 2025. The attraction is expected to reopen on February 13, 2025.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Pass Member Bonus Benefits are taking place until March 20, 2025. Pass Members can enjoy extra benefits that are only available for a limited time – including exclusive menu items, merch, and discounts.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

WaterWorld is currently closed for refurbishment. No reopening timeframe has been given, but it is expected to reopen sometime in February.

The water playground in Super Silly Fun Land is currently closed for refurbishment. The area is expected to reopen in March.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts

