Jurassic Park River Adventure closing for lengthy refurbishment in 2026

Universal Orlando has scheduled the Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure for a lengthy refurbishment in 2026.

The attraction will be closed from January 5, 2026, to November 19, 2026, roughly a 10-month closure. Per Universal, the closure is for “planned maintenance”.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change.

Universal has not disclosed the details of the refurbishment, only the duration of the closure. Typically, the attraction closes for a short period during the winter months each year.

