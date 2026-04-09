Universal Orlando adds New Second-Generation Interactive Wands to Wizarding World

Universal Orlando has introduced three brand-new second-generation interactive wands inspired by fan-favorite characters: Voldemort, Sirius Black, and Luna Lovegood.

The new wands expand Universal’s updated line of second-generation interactive wands, which feature enhanced technology designed to create a more responsive and immersive spell-casting experience throughout The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – including light effects and haptic feedback.

Guests can use the wands at designated spell locations in all 3 Wizarding World locations.

The new second-generation interactive wands retail for approximately $85 plus tax and are available for purchase at select merchandise locations throughout the resort, including the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk Orlando.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.