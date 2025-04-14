Outdoor Ride Section returns to Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Islands of Adventure

Close Menu
    The outdoor portion of Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Islands of Adventure has returned, taking guests outside and through the temple doors again.

    The attraction includes a built-in “B-Mode” to accommodate the unpredictable Central Florida weather, allowing it to bypass the outdoor portion during inclement weather.

    In 2023, the attraction began to skip the outdoor track entirely due to a rumored complication. In late 2024, work commenced to redo the outdoor track to address these issues.

