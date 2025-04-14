Universal Orlando announces Passholder Benefits for Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has shared special Passholder Benefits for Annual Passholders when visiting their new theme park, Epic Universe.

Please note that Annual Pass options that include admission to Epic Universe are not available at this time. Admission into Epic Universe and an active Annual Pass are required to utilize the Perks.

Universal Orlando has also clarified Early Park Admission and the Express after 4pm Passholder perks will not available at Epic Universe.

Here are the benefits:

DINING

Discount on purchases at all Universal Orlando-owned and operated restaurants and carts (excluding alcoholic beverages):

Premier Pass: 15% discount

Preferred Pass: 10% discount

Dining discounts are valid at the following locations at Universal Epic Universe:

Atlantic

Aquaria Bar

Bar Moonshine

Bar Zenith

Bièraubeurre

Café L’air de La Sirène

CelesTiki

Comet Dogs

Das Stakehaus

De Lacey’s Cottage

Frosty Moon

Holligan’s Grog & Gruel

Le Gobelet Noir

Mead Hall

Meteor Astropub

Ministry Munchies

Pizza Moon

Spit Fyre Grill

Star Sui Bao

Starbucks

The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant

The Bubbly Barrel

The Burning Blade Tavern

The Oak & Star Tavern

The Plastered Owl

The Tiger Bar

Toadstool Cafe

Turbo-Boost Treats

Yoshi’s Snack Island

Food and Beverage Carts

PARKING

Premier Passholders can enjoy Free Valet or Prime self-parking (subject to availability). Preferred Passholders will be able to get Free self-parking. discounted Prime parking and 50% off valet parking. Power Passholders receive 50% off regular daytime self-parking or upgrade to Prime parking at a prorated rate. Restrictions Apply.

SHOPPING

Discount on purchases at all Universal Orlando owned and operated merchandise stores and carts (excluding alcoholic beverages):

Premier Pass: 15% discount

Preferred Pass: 10% discount

Shopping discounts are valid at the following locations at Universal Epic Universe:

Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy Hiccup’s Work Shop How to Treat Your Dragon K. Rammelle Lens Flare Les Galeries Mirifiques Mario Motors Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets Nintendo Super Star Store North Star Wintry Wonders Other Worlds Mercantile Pretorius’ Scientific Oddities Sensorium Emporium Shop-in-Shop The Guild of Mystics The Manor Storehouse Toothless’ Treasures Tour en Floo Viking Traders 1-UP Factory



Other discounts include:

10% discount on Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience

10% discount on VIP Experiences

Discount on Coca-Cola freestyle souvenir cup (excludes additional day recharge, which are $1 off) Premier Pass: 15% discount Preferred Pass: 10% discount

Discount on My Universal Photos (excludes packages)

Premier Pass: 15% discount Preferred Pass: 10% discount



Please visit UniversalOrlando.com for additional information and restrictions.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.