Universal Orlando announces Passholder Benefits for Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has shared special Passholder Benefits for Annual Passholders when visiting their new theme park, Epic Universe.
Please note that Annual Pass options that include admission to Epic Universe are not available at this time. Admission into Epic Universe and an active Annual Pass are required to utilize the Perks.
Universal Orlando has also clarified Early Park Admission and the Express after 4pm Passholder perks will not available at Epic Universe.
Here are the benefits:
DINING
Discount on purchases at all Universal Orlando-owned and operated restaurants and carts (excluding alcoholic beverages):
- Premier Pass: 15% discount
- Preferred Pass: 10% discount
Dining discounts are valid at the following locations at Universal Epic Universe:
- Atlantic
- Aquaria Bar
- Bar Moonshine
- Bar Zenith
- Bièraubeurre
- Café L’air de La Sirène
- CelesTiki
- Comet Dogs
- Das Stakehaus
- De Lacey’s Cottage
- Frosty Moon
- Holligan’s Grog & Gruel
- Le Gobelet Noir
- Mead Hall
- Meteor Astropub
- Ministry Munchies
- Pizza Moon
- Spit Fyre Grill
- Star Sui Bao
- Starbucks
- The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant
- The Bubbly Barrel
- The Burning Blade Tavern
- The Oak & Star Tavern
- The Plastered Owl
- The Tiger Bar
- Toadstool Cafe
- Turbo-Boost Treats
- Yoshi’s Snack Island
- Food and Beverage Carts
PARKING
Premier Passholders can enjoy Free Valet or Prime self-parking (subject to availability). Preferred Passholders will be able to get Free self-parking. discounted Prime parking and 50% off valet parking. Power Passholders receive 50% off regular daytime self-parking or upgrade to Prime parking at a prorated rate. Restrictions Apply.
SHOPPING
Discount on purchases at all Universal Orlando owned and operated merchandise stores and carts (excluding alcoholic beverages):
- Premier Pass: 15% discount
- Preferred Pass: 10% discount
Shopping discounts are valid at the following locations at Universal Epic Universe:
-
- Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique
- Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy
- Hiccup’s Work Shop
- How to Treat Your Dragon
- K. Rammelle
- Lens Flare
- Les Galeries Mirifiques
- Mario Motors
- Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets
- Nintendo Super Star Store
- North Star Wintry Wonders
- Other Worlds Mercantile
- Pretorius’ Scientific Oddities
- Sensorium Emporium
- Shop-in-Shop
- The Guild of Mystics
- The Manor Storehouse
- Toothless’ Treasures
- Tour en Floo
- Viking Traders
- 1-UP Factory
Other discounts include:
- 10% discount on Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience
- 10% discount on VIP Experiences
- Discount on Coca-Cola freestyle souvenir cup (excludes additional day recharge, which are $1 off)
- Premier Pass: 15% discount
- Preferred Pass: 10% discount
- Discount on My Universal Photos (excludes packages)
-
- Premier Pass: 15% discount
- Preferred Pass: 10% discount
Please visit UniversalOrlando.com for additional information and restrictions.
