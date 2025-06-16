Skull Island: Reign of Kong refurbishment set for August 2025 at Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando has scheduled Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Islands of Adventure for refurbishment in August 2025.

The attraction will be closed for maintenance from August 20, 2025, until August 29, 2025.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change.

