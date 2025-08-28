Need to Know: A Guide to Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Orlando

The horror season is upon us! Halloween Horror Nights 34 is set to begin Friday, August 29th at Universal Studios Florida.

For those who have visited the event in the past, you know what to expect. For those who haven’t, get ready for some unforgettable, horrific encounters…

Universal Orlando’s haunted houses are known for their incredible make-up, costuming, and set design. These houses are incredibly detailed, and some have facades so massive, so detailed, you start to question if it’s an actual location.

Horror Nights 34 features 10 haunted houses, 4 scarezones, street experiences, and two shows – as well as an insane offering of spooky-themed food & drink. In addition, Death Eaters will be roaming the streets of Diagon Alley. Universal will be keeping most of its popular attractions open during the event as well. In recent years, the event has expanded beyond the gates, where the hotels get in on the Halloween fun.

There is so much to do that it can be overwhelming. So we’re to help as best we can, answer some frequently asked questions, and provide some veteran knowledge to your game plan.

We’ll be updating this page throughout the event to make sure it’s as up-to-date as possible.

The Basics

Halloween Horror Nights 34 takes place on select nights from August 29, 2025, through November 2, 2025. The event runs from 6:30pm to 2am every night.

The world’s premier Halloween event celebrates its 34th year by immersing guests into the eeriest of experiences that could only be endured at Halloween Horror Nights.

This year’s lineup features 10 haunted houses:

Jason Universe

Jason Universe will take guests on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason’s ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims. Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason’s heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real.

Jason Universe will take guests on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason's ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims. Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason's heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real. Terrifier

Terrifier is a grisly haunted house oozing with a new sense of terror that takes guests into Art the Clown’s gruesome Funhouse. As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces from the films, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise. Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare. Guests must escape Art’s twisted world—or become his next gruesome display.

Terrifier is a grisly haunted house oozing with a new sense of terror that takes guests into Art the Clown's gruesome Funhouse. As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces from the films, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise. Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare. Guests must escape Art's twisted world—or become his next gruesome display. Five Nights at Freddy's

Guests will follow in the footsteps of Mike after he agrees to accept a position as a night security guard in an abandoned themed entertainment center: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, where fans will come face-to-face with full-scale replicas of the eerie characters from the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” film—Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy and Mr. Cupcake—as they stalk visitors through iconic scenes including the security room and the showroom where the chilling characters performed. The terror will start as guests navigate the corridors and learn that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems when they encounter the supernatural and become lured into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

Guests will follow in the footsteps of Mike after he agrees to accept a position as a night security guard in an abandoned themed entertainment center: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, where fans will come face-to-face with full-scale replicas of the eerie characters from the film—Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy and Mr. Cupcake—as they stalk visitors through iconic scenes including the security room and the showroom where the chilling characters performed. The terror will start as guests navigate the corridors and learn that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems when they encounter the supernatural and become lured into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare. WWE Presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks

Guests will be immersed in the world of WWE in WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks, where they will go head-to-head with Uncle Howdy in an experience that not only features the Wyatt Sicks but also honors the legacy of Bray Wyatt. Horror fans brave enough to travel through the light of the lantern will find themselves transported into the maniacal minds of the Wyatt Sicks, where each member reigns supreme within their own horrific domains. Along the way, guests will be stalked by the eerie presence of The Fiend, Bray’s sadistic alter ego, who looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in.

Guests will be immersed in the world of WWE in WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks, where they will go head-to-head with Uncle Howdy in an experience that not only features the Wyatt Sicks but also honors the legacy of Bray Wyatt. Horror fans brave enough to travel through the light of the lantern will find themselves transported into the maniacal minds of the Wyatt Sicks, where each member reigns supreme within their own horrific domains. Along the way, guests will be stalked by the eerie presence of The Fiend, Bray's sadistic alter ego, who looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in. Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters

In this Old West town, all hell is breaking loose as masses of red-hot lava demons are crawling out of Hell’s Well and trying to possess everyone. As guests flee from the post office to the bank, the prison to the graveyard, their only hope is Hatchet and Chains with their arsenal of mystical weapons.

In this Old West town, all hell is breaking loose as masses of red-hot lava demons are crawling out of Hell's Well and trying to possess everyone. As guests flee from the post office to the bank, the prison to the graveyard, their only hope is Hatchet and Chains with their arsenal of mystical weapons. Dolls: Let's Play Dead

Guests will become doll-sized and witness the unnatural creations of a twisted little girl. They’ll be hunted by fashion dolls she’s melded and burned before going under her bed to be stalked by toys she’s stitched together. They’ll end in her creepy Victorian dollhouse, where undead horrors await.

Guests will become doll-sized and witness the unnatural creations of a twisted little girl. They'll be hunted by fashion dolls she's melded and burned before going under her bed to be stalked by toys she's stitched together. They'll end in her creepy Victorian dollhouse, where undead horrors await. Grave of Flesh

Guests will attend their very own funeral, where things are about to go from bad to worse. They’ll enter their grave and then pass through the gates of the underworld where flesh-eaters await, before getting lost in a cavernous underground world where an endless gauntlet of flesh-eating creatures will hunt them mercilessly for all eternity.

Guests will attend their very own funeral, where things are about to go from bad to worse. They'll enter their grave and then pass through the gates of the underworld where flesh-eaters await, before getting lost in a cavernous underground world where an endless gauntlet of flesh-eating creatures will hunt them mercilessly for all eternity. Galkn Monsters of the North

In a remote northern village, a wicked being rises from the dead, bringing a horde of monsters and demons from the fjords to wreak havoc on the townspeople. Those who dare will face icy, horned, winged and wolfish fiends that gradually merge into one giant horror before trying to escape the belly of the beast.

In a remote northern village, a wicked being rises from the dead, bringing a horde of monsters and demons from the fjords to wreak havoc on the townspeople. Those who dare will face icy, horned, winged and wolfish fiends that gradually merge into one giant horror before trying to escape the belly of the beast. El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

In 19th century Spain, a tortured artist moves to an isolated country manor to seek inspiration. Instead, as he wanders the ghostly hallways and haunted conservatory, malevolent spirits break into our realm through his paintings. He tries to resist, but the art comes to life and possesses him. Prepare to be a part of the permanent exhibition.

The 4 scarezones are:

The Origins of Horror

Guests can step straight into The Origins of Horror where they’ll catch a glimpse of what awaits further in the fog – gargoyles, monsters, chainsaw artists and more.

Guests can step straight into The Origins of Horror where they'll catch a glimpse of what awaits further in the fog – gargoyles, monsters, chainsaw artists and more. Masquerade Dance with Death

Dance the night away with vampires at an elaborate masquerade ball where they reveal themselves as they search for their next victims.

Dance the night away with vampires at an elaborate masquerade ball where they reveal themselves as they search for their next victims. The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane

Venture toward the house of The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane and enter the pet cemetery as trick-or-treaters warn against approaching her and her rabid children-turned-felines.

Venture toward the house of The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane and enter the pet cemetery as trick-or-treaters warn against approaching her and her rabid children-turned-felines. Mutations: Toxic Twenties

Guests will go back to the 1920s to witness the aftermath of a truck crash that spilled rat poison into the streets – mutating flappers throughout a speakeasy who run rampant in the streets.

Additional Horror Nights street experiences include:

Mel’s Die-In Zombies

It’s time for the graveyard shift as Mel’s Die-In Zombies take over, eager to serve bystanders up on a platter.

It's time for the graveyard shift as Mel's Die-In Zombies take over, eager to serve bystanders up on a platter. Club Horror

On the streets of San Francisco, guests will enter Club Horror, where they can snap pictures with original characters, dance to an undead DJ, and party like their life depends on it.

On the streets of San Francisco, guests will enter Club Horror, where they can snap pictures with original characters, dance to an undead DJ, and party like their life depends on it. Chainsaw Horde

Chainsaw-wielding carnies are on the prowl, roaming the streets of Halloween Horror Nights and hunting for victims at every turn.

Chainsaw-wielding carnies are on the prowl, roaming the streets of Halloween Horror Nights and hunting for victims at every turn. Art the Clown

Try to escape Art the Clown as he stalks guests throughout the park, lurking in every shadow, terrifying guests around every possible turn.

Try to escape Art the Clown as he stalks guests throughout the park, lurking in every shadow, terrifying guests around every possible turn. Death Eaters

The live entertainment experience brings guests face-to-face with Lord Voldemort’s most loyal supporters, the ominous Death Eaters, as they lurk through London and into the shadowed streets of Knockturn Alley. These fanatic witches and wizards do not shy away from the practice of the Dark Arts and will challenge guests to join the Dark Lord alongside them.

The event will be anchored by 2 shows:

Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay

This once-vibrant circus has festered into an unending nightmare. It’s a sinister spectacle of pyro, aerialists, and illusions.

This once-vibrant circus has festered into an unending nightmare. It's a sinister spectacle of pyro, aerialists, and illusions. Haunt-O-Phonic: A Ghoulish Journey

A ghost story is rising from its watery grave to haunt the Universal Studios lagoon, featuring towering water screens and eerie music.

The following rides will be open:

Revenge of the Mummy

Harry Potter & the Escape from Gringotts

MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack

Transformers: The Ride 3D

In addition, Guests can shop the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise in an all-new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store featuring this year’s line-up of hoodies, drinkware, headwear, and more.

Is there an Icon?

That’s a tricky question. The event’s “texture” centers around the El Artista haunted house and its resident, Sergio Navarro. While Navarro and the house “isn’t the story of the event, the event takes place within this story”.

During Spooky Empire, Michael Aiello, Senior Director – Entertainment Creative Development, also won’t classify Sergio as an “Icon,” as he states he’ll leave that up to the fans to decide. “We’ve identified this character as a way to tell our story this year,” states Aiello. “His influence is in the event in some capacity, maybe not the way Oddfellow was used, or even Jack the Clown, but this particular character has a beginning, middle, and end to this story.”

Tickets

Guests can choose from a variety of different ticket options, from single-night to multi-night passes, and even VIP experiences.

A single-night ticket to HHN starts at $85.99 per person, plus tax. To add Express to your single-night ticket, it’s an additional price starting at $179.99 per person, plus tax.

Pricing varies by date and is subject to availability. Check Universal Orlando’s website for exact prices for your planned day of visit. Sellouts are possible, so if you’re planning a single-night visit – BUY your ticket as soon as you can.

For multi-night tickets, there a several options – each with the ability to add Express. ALL FREQUENT FEAR PASS OPTIONS WITH HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS EXPRESS PASS ARE SOLD OUT.

Guests can purchase the Rush of Fear Pass , which allows them to visit the first 18 event nights, for $199.99+tax . Adding the Express option will increase the Rush of Fear price to $689.99+tax.

, which allows them to visit the first 18 event nights, for . Adding the Express option will increase the Rush of Fear price to The Frequent Fear Pass standard ticket costs $249.99+tax , which allows entry to 30 nights of the event (Excluding most Fridays & Saturdays). Adding Express to the ticket will bump up the price to $839.99+tax .

standard ticket costs , which allows entry to 30 nights of the event (Excluding most Fridays & Saturdays). Adding Express to the ticket will bump up the price to . The Frequent Fear Pass Plus standard ticket costs $299.99+tax , which allows entry to 40 nights of the event (Excluding most Saturdays). Adding Express to the ticket will bump up the price to $949.99+tax .

standard ticket costs , which allows entry to 40 nights of the event (Excluding most Saturdays). Adding Express to the ticket will bump up the price to . For the extreme horror fan, guests can purchase the Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass – which allows guests to every night of Halloween Horror Nights. The standard ticket costs $419.99+tax, and adding Express to the ticket will bump up the price to $1199.99+tax.

Guests MUST select the pass start date at the time of purchase. The first visit using the Pass MUST be ON or AFTER the selected start date – the pass will not be valid for any visits prior to that date. Basically, if the event date sells out and you have not purchased your multi-night pass, you won’t be able to select the date as a “Start Date”, aka it is “sold out” of multi-night passes. You can still purchase the pass, but your first day of use will be at a later time.

Premier Passholders receive one free night of admission on any night to Halloween Horror Nights 34. Advance online reservations required, based on availability.

Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night

Tickets are SOLD OUT!

The ticket includes: Access to haunted houses with shorter wait times and entry to haunted houses staggered by group.

Access to sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios’ most exhilarating attractions.

All-you-care-to-enjoy select full-size food and non-alcoholic beverages. Select alcoholic beverages available for a separate charge. (Must be 21+ with valid photo ID to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.)

One (1) Souvenir Credential and Lanyard per guest.

Free self-parking with a valid Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night admission ticket.

The R.I.P. Tour

The R.I.P. Tour is a guided V.I.P. walking tour of the event, which starts at $439.99 per person, plus tax. The R.I.P. Tour needs to be purchased in addition to your Horror Nights admission ticket and must be valid for the day of the tour.

R.I.P. Tours are available for individual parties of up to six people only and will include multiple parties in the same tour group. Parties of seven or more will need to book a Private R.I.P. Tour which will include only members of their individual group.

Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour Includes:

Priority V.I.P. entry to haunted houses (once per house, based on itinerary) while on tour with the R.I.P. Guide. Tour inclusions are subject to itinerary and Houses toured are at the discretion of Universal Orlando Resort.

Commemorative R.I.P. Tour credential, lanyard, and button (one each per guest)

Complimentary Valet Parking (one (1) vehicle based on availability and advance purchase)

Pre-Tour Reception in Cafe La Bamba

Access to exclusive cash bar locations (must be 21+ with valid photo ID to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages)

Universal Express Unlimited ride access (with R.I.P. credential) at all participating rides & attractions for the date of the tour (valid upon check-in at VIP Experience lobby to be used before or after tour during normal event operating hours; excludes Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses)

Reserved seating at select event show(s) during the tour

The Private R.I.P. Tour

The Private R.I.P. Tour option is a private guided V.I.P. walking tour of the event for up to 10 people.

Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Private Tour Includes:

Priority V.I.P. entry to haunted houses and participating attractions while with R.I.P. Tour Guide (subject to itinerary and event operating hours)

Exclusive private tour of the event for your group—up to 10 people

Customizable itinerary

My Universal Photos 3-Day photo package (Photo package entitlement starts on the day of R.I.P. Tour)

Pre-Tour Reception in Cafe La Bamba

Reserved seating at select event show(s) during the tour

Commemorative R.I.P. Tour credential, lanyard, and button (one each per guest)

Complimentary Valet Parking (one (1) vehicle based on availability and advance purchase)

Complimentary Valet Parking (one (1) vehicle based on availability and advance purchase)

Universal Express Unlimited ride access (with R.I.P. credential) at all participating rides & attractions for the date of their tour (valid upon check-in at VIP Experience lobby to be used before or after tour during normal event operating hours; excludes Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses)

For pricing and to book the Private R.I.P. Tour, call (866) 346-9350

Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour

The Unmasking the Horror Tour is a behind-the-scenes, lights-on V.I.P. tour of Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses. Guests have the option to pick from a 3 or 6-house tour. Theme park and/or event admission is not included or required to participate in this tour. Photographs are permitted in certain areas. The Tour Guide will provide what is and isn’t allowed.

The 6-house option (starting at $199.99) includes a lights-on tour as well as a lunch buffet. The 6 houses are:

Fallout

Terrifier

WWE Presents The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks

Jason Universe

El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

Galkn: Monsters of the North

The 3-house option (starting at $119.99) includes a lights-on tour of:

Hatchet & Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters

Dolls: Let’s Play Dead

Grave of Flesh

Keep in mind that house line-ups are subject to change. Five Nights at Freddy’s is not part of any tour.

Scream Early Ticket

If you’re interested in getting an early start to your night and enjoying some of Universal’s attractions in the process, the Scream Early ticket offers admission into Universal Studios Florida from 3-5pm.

At 5pm you’ll wait in a Stay & Scream area until the event begins. The ticket is $55.00 per person, plus tax.

Is it Scary?

That depends on who you ask, as everyone’s definition of scary is different. Afraid of Clowns? Afraid of Dolls? Afraid of Blood? It’s all there. What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly – if you will.

The event is a smorgasbord of horror, a little something for everyone – so there will most likely be SOMETHING that will try to eat at your fears.

Our recommendation is to comb through the lineup and see what’s what so you know what to expect.

If you are easily startled, be on your guard. The actors focus on guests who aren’t paying full attention, so if you’re on your cell phone – expect to become a scare target.

New this year, a “Deathly Afraid” no-scare necklace ($20) will be available for guests who do not want to get scared in the streets. Please note that this necklace provides safety in scare zones and other areas around Universal Studios Florida, but it does not apply to the haunted houses.

To Express or Not to Express?

Express Passes will allow you to skip the long lines at all open attractions ONCE per night. For those who can afford it, we highly recommend purchasing them.

Express is definitely a luxury, but it is worth the peace of mind to enjoy the event at your own pace.

We also recommend to NOT use your Express pass for anything under 20 minutes.

If you opt to go without Express – you must, must, MUST be there before opening; especially on busier nights if you want to accomplish everything. You can do everything without Express, but it will require you to take advantage of Stay and Scream and a committed schedule.

Be forewarned: If you arrive late on any night, it may take a while to get through the parking, security, and through the turnstiles. This is why it is so important to buy your tickets in advance and arrive early.

This year’s event is STACKED – with many popular characters and fan favorites returning. The event will be busy a lot of nights and there is a good chance you may not get to do everything, especially if you do not invest in Express.

When is the best time to visit?

Choosing the best time to visit depends on your specific travel plans. Each month has its pros and cons. For instance, September may be less crowded and more affordable, but the weather tends to be hotter and more humid. On the other hand, October may be busier and pricier, yet the weather is generally more pleasant, with the possibility of cooler nights.

It’s important to note that Halloween Horror Nights takes place during peak Hurricane Season. Our advice is to continue planning as usual, as it’s impossible to predict whether a hurricane will even impact Orlando. In the event a hurricane impacts your vacation, Universal offers refunds or rescheduling. If you’re in Orlando when a storm hits, Universal is prepared to handle hurricanes, and its staff is trained to respond to any emergency situation.

Stay and Scream

Stay and Scream is the option to wait inside Universal Studios Florida while the park gets ready for Halloween Horror Nights. This allows you early access to select haunted houses, depending on where you are waiting in the park.

The option is available to anyone with regular park admission (or a Scream Early Ticket). You MUST be inside the park by 5pm. No exceptions. Any later and you’re waiting til the event gates open at 6:30pm.

The Stay & Scream procedure has changed this year. Guests attending Halloween Horror Nights who have access to Universal Studios Florida – either with a 1-day ticket, a Scream Early ticket, or an annual pass – can arrive at the park starting at 3 PM. Upon arrival, they will receive a wristband at one of the designated check-in locations listed below.

Lombard’s Seafood Grill

Illumination’s Minion Café

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast

After that, instead of being held in a designated area like years past, guests will be free to explore the park at their will.

At 4 pm, guests will then be able to enter select haunted house queues with a wristband and wait in line to be among the first to experience the haunted house when it officially opens for the night.

Game Planning

Unfortunately, there is no cheat code to beat the crowds. You will eventually encounter high wait times as the night progresses, especially if you’re not investing in Express. The Soundstage Houses this year feature a bulk of what we anticipate will be the busiest of the season, so we recommend starting in the back half of the park and visiting the tent houses.

In all honesty, if you want to accomplish everything at the event, we highly recommend making it a multi-night experience. If you can only do one night, prioritize what’s important and focus on experiencing those things.

Nightmare Fuel is a very, very popular show. On some nights, you may need to arrive 30 minutes before showtime for a seat (and sometimes even earlier!)

Please note: Universal has changed how guests enter the queues for Soundstage houses, with Entry Point A & B leading you backstage to a hub where you eventually enter a line for a haunted house.

CityWalk & The Resorts

Over in CityWalk, the Dead Coconut Club: Koven takes over the Red Coconut Club for this haunt season. The lounge offers drinks, live music & entertainment. Hours vary daily, so it’s best to check with Universal Orlando on hours of operation. This year’s theme, Dead Coconut Club: KOVEN, brings us inside a “Witch Sorority”.

The fog also spreads to all eight hotels with exclusive experiences for hotel guests inspired by this year’s event.

Guests will be able to enjoy themed lobby experiences in select Universal Orlando Resort hotels and themed photo opportunities in the different Universal Orlando hotel lobbies.

Themed lounges will be featured at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Aventura Hotel and Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, featuring Halloween-themed specialty drinks.

In order to enjoy the hotel experience, you must be staying at one of the on-site hotels.

Guests staying on-site also get a dedicated entrance into every event night from 6:30–7:30pm.

Food & Drink Menu

Universal Orlando offers a variety of options for guests to enjoy at Halloween Horror Nights 34, ranging from the typical to the uniquely unusual. You can see a full list of all the food & drinks that will be featured at the event by clicking here

More FAQ

Q: Are express passes really needed?

A: This is a question that is asked the most, and yes, you should purchase them. They will ensure that you can visit each house and attraction, as well as potentially revisit some houses multiple times. Crowds are always heavy, especially as Halloween approaches.

Q: What is the alcohol situation?

A: Multiple stands and designated bars are set up with food and drink throughout the park.

For those who are 21 and up, there are plenty of places to get a drink. If you’re drinking beer or wine, you’re covered at most pop-up stands. If you’re looking for a good mixed drink, head on over to Finnegan’s in New York. A lot of the stands will feature a pre-mixed specialty cocktail as well.

Always remember to drink responsibly.

Q: What’s the best house?

A: This can’t be answered. Different strokes and all. But you must visit each house to voice your own opinion.

Q: Are children allowed?

A: Yes, however, Universal states that the event may be too intense for anyone under the age of 13. We don’t recommend bringing young children, but we understand every child is different and may be able to handle the scares. Ultimately, as a parent, you must decide on what you believe is best for your child.

Q: Can I use my Express pass more than once?

A: No, you may only use Express once per attraction.

Q: What is the Parking Situation?

A: Standard Parking rates apply for Halloween Horror Night event nights. Complimentary self-parking is available after midnight, but that only allows 2 hours to enjoy the event.

Q: Can I dress up for Halloween?

A: Costumes and Masks are not permitted during any event night.

Q: If there was only one thing you could recommend to a first-timer, what would it be?

A: Decide beforehand what’s most important to you and construct your game plan around that. There is no cheat code to beat the wait times, so determine what meets your needs and then plan accordingly. If you have Express, you can take a more chill approach. If you opt not to use Express, you may need to plan an early arrival and expect some hustle.

Q: Why shouldn’t I use Express if the wait is so low?

A: Express is an expensive benefit, and rightfully so. We think it’s wasteful to use it on a line less than 20-30 minutes. In addition, though the wait time may show 20 minutes, there’s a chance your wait will be less, or the wait time is incorrect. Keep that Ace in your pocket; so if you want to repeat a house later in the night, you can use your Express benefit then.

Q: When, and What, is Hell Week?

A: Hell Week is a term used to describe a time in October when there is an influx of crowds due to several reasons, mostly related to Columbus Day and School Breaks.

The event is as popular as ever, so most nights will be busy – but “Hell Week” nights are extremely busy. We expect October 9-13 to have higher-than-normal waits due to the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, October 13th.

Q: Should I get a Frequent Fear Pass?

A: Only if you see yourself making more than one visit during the event’s run.

Q: Can I touch a scareactor?

A: Absolutely not. Depending on the situation, it’s a cause for ejection from the event.

Q: Can I take photos or video?

A: You are allowed to take as many photos and videos of everything except inside the haunted houses.

Flash photography is also frowned upon, so please be kind to the actors. No one likes a sudden burst of bright light in their face. While not breaking a rule, you will be asked by security and leaders to turn your flash off.

And while photos are allowed, the actors are there to scare, so it is totally up to the actor whether or not to pose for a picture with you.

Additional Tips

Purchase tickets as early as you can to ensure you are guaranteed entrance into the event.

Wear comfy shoes. It seems silly to include, but you’d be surprised how often this oversight is made by guests.

We repeat… Never use Express on waits of less than 20 minutes.

Don’t waste time doing the rides; this is Halloween Horror Nights! If you must do everything, including the rides, Express will be beneficial to this game plan. Another option is to purchase the Scream Early ticket ($55), which allows entry into Universal Studios Florida at 3pm and the ability to be early to wait in the Stay and Scream waiting area.

If traveling in large groups, be aware of your party’s needs. If you have people who may want to skip a particular haunt, make sure they know where you will exit. Some houses exit in different places, sometimes even on other sides of the house entrance.

If you plan to drink, please drink responsibly. There will be a large presence of law enforcement to ensure that no one becomes disorderly. Also, don’t try to sneak in alcohol; the police will be looking carefully. Under-age visitors, this means you!

Lastly, the fine print – from the Universal Orlando website:

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self-parking available after 6PM for all guests on non-Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply.

If your question wasn’t answered, we recommend checking our Forums for some more Tips, Tricks, and Info for Halloween Horror Nights 34.

Halloween Horror Nights 34 will take place from August 29, 2025, through November 2, 2025.

