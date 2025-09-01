Need to Know: A Guide to Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood

The horror season is upon us! Halloween Horror Nights 2025 is set to begin Thursday, Sept 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

For those who have visited the event in the past, you know what to expect. For those who haven’t, get ready for some unforgettable horrific encounters…

Universal Studios Hollywood’s haunted houses are known for their incredible make-up, costuming, and set design.

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 features 8 haunted houses, 4 scarezones, the Terror Tram, and two shows – as well as an insane offering of spooky-themed food & drink. Universal will be keeping most of its popular attractions open during the event as well.

There is so much to do that it can be overwhelming. So we’re to help as best we can, answer some frequently asked questions, and provide some veteran knowledge to your game plan.

We’ll be updating this page throughout the event to make sure it’s as up-to-date as possible.

The Basics

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 takes place on select nights from September 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. The event starts at 7pm every night, but closing times may vary depending on crowd levels and other factors – but usually will be either 1am or 2am.

This year’s lineup features 8 haunted houses and the Terror Tram:

Jason Universe

Jason Universe will take guests on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason’s ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims. Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason’s heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real.

Horror fans will step into the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Prime Video’s “Fallout” to encounter iconic scenes and characters that will put them into the frightening action of the popular series. The journey begins beneath the surface in Vault 33, where guests follow vault-dweller Lucy MacLean as she escapes a bloody massacre, only to discover an evil hidden secret. From there, visitors venture to the surface, where they must dodge attacks from Scavengers and Raiders, desperate survivors who will do anything to remain alive, as well as mutated cockroaches known as RAD Roaches. As guests travel through the hellish Wasteland, they will go through iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart and encounter The Ghoul, an ageless bounty hunter who has endured radiation exposure for centuries. With frightful terrors at every turn of the eerily authentic haunted house, fans will question if they can ever escape the horrors of The Wasteland.

Terrifier is a grisly haunted house oozing with a new sense of terror that takes guests into Art the Clown’s gruesome Funhouse. As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces from the films, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise. Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare. Guests must escape Art’s twisted world—or become his next gruesome display.

Guests will follow in the footsteps of Mike after he agrees to accept a position as a night security guard in an abandoned themed entertainment center: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, where fans will come face-to-face with full-scale replicas of the eerie characters from the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” film—Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy and Mr. Cupcake—as they stalk visitors through iconic scenes including the security room and the showroom where the chilling characters performed. The terror will start as guests navigate the corridors and learn that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems when they encounter the supernatural and become lured into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

Guests will be immersed in the world of WWE in WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks, where they will go head-to-head with Uncle Howdy in an experience that not only features the Wyatt Sicks but also honors the legacy of Bray Wyatt. Horror fans brave enough to travel through the light of the lantern will find themselves transported into the maniacal minds of the Wyatt Sicks, where each member reigns supreme within their own horrific domains. Along the way, guests will be stalked by the eerie presence of The Fiend, Bray’s sadistic alter ego, who looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in.

Restless spirits have overrun the infamous house atop a cemetery from the classic film, and they’re drawn to you. You’ll be lured up into the house by the TV’s glowing whisper and cross into another world. Enter a surreal landscape, where your sense of wonder will soon shift to horror as you’re menaced by the rage-fueled Beast. Don’t get lost in the light.

Scarecrow: Music by Slash

At an abandoned Depression-era farm, vengeance takes root. Scarecrows are taking revenge on those who ravaged the land. The only harvest that will be reaped is you. Features an original score by Slash.

Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America

One wails. One bites. One beguiles. La Llorona, La Muelona and La Siguanaba await in the dark. Three legends La Muerte wants you to meet, but you’ll wish you never did.

The most terrifying Blumhouse villains of the past 15 years are taking over. Face The Grabber beyond the grave, a lethal M3GAN, and more.

The 4 scarezones are:

Noche de Brujas

Evil, cackling witches from Latin American legends will hunt you and ensnare you with dark enchantments. It’s the night of the witches!



A lot of people are terrified of clowns. Well, we’ve decided to give chainsaws to an entire troupe of evil clowns. You’re welcome.

You’ve foolishly ventured into a massive crow’s nest. Now the fearsome flock will descend upon you and peck your bones clean.

The carnival’s in town! Step right up and enter a seedy sideshow where murderous clownz make your horrified screams a part of the show.

The two live shows featured this year are:

The Purge: Dangerous Waters

A fiery stunt spectacular puts you in the world of The Purge and brings the terror to life like you’ve never seen it before.

Lose yourself in a wild original storyline as Anime characters Denji, Aki and others battle the Halloween Horror Nights Devil.

Additional Horror Nights experiences include:

Hellbullyz near the Studio Tour.

Universal Plaza will serve up a celebration in honor of Dia de Los Muertos featuring an array of Latin Folklore-themed food, snacks, and cocktails.

The Slash Bar is located on the 2nd floor of Jurassic Cafe in the Lower Lot.

The following rides will be open:

Jurassic World: The Ride

Revenge of the Mummy

TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D

The Simpsons Ride

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Flight of the Hippogriff

Tickets

Guests can choose from a variety of different ticket options, from single-night to multi-night passes, and even VIP experiences.

A single-night ticket to HHN starts at $77 per person, plus tax. To get a single-night ticket with Express, the price starts at $239 per person, plus tax. This option allows one-time Express access to each participating house/attraction.

To get the Unlimited Express option, which allows multiple uses throughout the night, the price starts at $279 per person, plus tax.

It is recommended you purchase your ticket ahead of time online to save money, as purchasing a ticket at the front gate will cost more.

There is also the After 2pm Day/Night Combo ticket, which allows entry into Universal Studios Hollywood, with same-day admission and Early Entry into Halloween Horror Nights beginning at 5:30pm. The ticket also includes same-day access to Super Nintendo World from 7:00pm to 10:00pm and is the only way for guests to experience the land during Halloween Horror Nights hours. Ticket prices for the After 2pm Day/Night Combo ticket start at $117, plus tax. If you’d like to have the Express ticket, prices start at $309, plus tax.

Prices for the Halloween Horror Nights Early Access Ticket, which allows guests the option of early entry into Halloween Horror Nights starting at 5:30pm, start at $15. To clarify – this is not an admission ticket. A Halloween Horror Nights admission ticket must be purchased separately for the same date.

Pricing varies by date and is subject to availability. Check Universal Studios Hollywood’s website for exact prices for your planned day of visit. Sellouts are possible, so if you’re planning a single-night visit – BUY your ticket as soon as you can.

For multi-night tickets, there a several options – each with the ability to add Express.

Frequent Fear Pass – Get up to 33 nights, with some blackout dates. The ticket price is $179 , plus tax. The blackout dates are October: 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25.

Get up to 33 nights, with some blackout dates. The ticket price is , plus tax. The blackout dates are October: 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25. Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass – Where you can visit ALL event nights. The ticket price is $299, plus tax.

The R.I.P. Tour

The R.I.P. Tour is a guided V.I.P. walking tour of the event, which starts at $439 per person, plus tax.

R.I.P. Tours are available for individual parties of up to nine people only and could include multiple parties in the same tour group.

Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour Includes: Ticket valid for one (1) R.I.P. Tour admission to Halloween Horror Nights. Ticket includes a guided walking tour of the event, one-time R.I.P. entry to each haunted house as well as select rides and attractions (based on tour itinerary), reserved VIP seating at a live show (based on tour itinerary availability) while on the tour with R.I.P. Tour Guide, same-day access to Super Nintendo World from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (based on tour itinerary availability and subject to change), and Universal Express Unlimited access (with R.I.P. Tour credential) at select haunted houses, rides, and attractions for the night of your tour. Express access is a separate line with a shorter wait time at each participating haunted house/ride/attraction. (Does not apply to food and retail locations or shows).

Daytime admission to the Park is not included.

Ticket does not include early event access.

Exclusive Universal Backlot Halloween experience with a private VIP trolley transportation.

One-hour gourmet dinner in the private VIP dining room (alcoholic beverages excluded).

Special themed photo opportunities.

Complimentary valet parking for one vehicle (not valid at self-parking).

Special VIP entrance to Universal Studios Hollywood where you will receive your commemorative “R.I.P.” credential and lanyard. Super Nintendo World access is only available with select Halloween Horror Nights tickets: Halloween Horror Nights After 2PM Day/Night ticket,

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Express,

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Express Unlimited; and

Platinum Pass Members Halloween Horror Nights Complimentary Ticket

Is it Scary?

That depends on who you ask, as everyone’s definition of scary is different. Afraid of Clowns? Afraid of Dolls? Afraid of Blood? It’s all there. What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly – if you will.

The event is a smorgasbord of horror, a little something for everyone – so there will most likely be SOMETHING that will try to eat at your fears.

Our recommendation is to comb through the lineup and see what’s what, so you know what to expect.

If you are easily startled, be on your guard. The actors focus on guests who aren’t paying full attention, so if you’re on your cell phone – expect to become a scare target.

To Express or Not to Express?

Express Passes will allow you to skip the long lines at all open attractions. For those who can afford it, we highly recommend purchasing them.

Express is definitely a luxury, but it is worth the peace of mind to enjoy the event at your own pace.

We also recommend to NOT use your Express pass for anything under 20 minutes.

If you opt to go without Express – you must, must, MUST be there before opening; especially on busier nights if you want to accomplish everything. You can do everything without Express, but it will require you to take advantage of Early Entry and a committed schedule.

Be forewarned: If you arrive late on any night, it may take a while to get through the parking, security, and through the turnstiles. This is why it is so important to buy your tickets in advance and arrive early.

Should I Start in the Lower Lot or the Upper Lot?

If you have Express, it’s totally your call. That’s the beauty of the perk.

The Lower Lot features Five Nights at Freddy’s and Jason Universe, so we anticipate that a bulk of the crowds will head there first. There’s also a good chance that people will flock to the first house they see, which is the other headliner, Fallout, near the Universal Plaza in the Upper Lot.

If you’re trying to get ahead of the crowds and do not have Express, our advice is to arrive early (consider the Early Access option) and go straight to the Lower Lot. The Weeknd will most likely be the most popular house this year, so it’s best to beat the rush.

Food & Drink Menu

You can find all the information about this year’s food & drink here.

More FAQ

Q: Are express passes really needed?

A: This is a question that is asked the most, and yes you should purchase them. They will ensure you are able to visit each house and attraction, as well as maybe visit some houses multiple times. Crowds are always heavy, especially as it gets closer to Halloween.

Q: What is the alcohol situation?

A: Multiple stands and designated bars are set up with food and drink throughout the park.

Always remember to drink responsibly.

Q: What’s the best house?

A: This can’t be answered. Different strokes and all. But you must visit each house to voice your own opinion.

Q: Are children allowed?

A: Yes, however, Universal states that the event may be too intense for anyone under the age of 13. We don’t recommend bringing young children, but we understand every child is different and may be able to handle the scares. Ultimately, as a parent, you have to make the call on what you feel is right for your child.

Q: Can I use my Express pass more than once?

A: It depends on your Express Pass. The Regular option allows only one use Express once per attraction. The Unlimited option speaks for itself… it’s unlimited.

Q: Can I dress up for Halloween?

A: Costumes subject to costume policy. No costume masks allowed. You can find out more information on Universal’s Costume Policy here.

Q: If there was only one thing you could recommend to a first-timer, what would it be?

A: Decide beforehand what’s most important to you and construct your game plan around that. There is no cheat code to beat the wait times so determine what meets your needs and then plan accordingly. If you have Express, you can take a more chill approach. If you’re opting to go without Express, you may need to plan an early arrival and expect a bit of hustle.

Q: Why shouldn’t I use Express if the wait is so low?

A: Express is an expensive benefit, and rightfully so. We think it’s wasteful to use it on a line less than 20-30 minutes. In addition, though the wait time may show 20 minutes, there’s a chance your wait will be less, or the wait time is incorrect. Keep that Ace in your pocket; so if you want to repeat a house later in the night, you can use your Express benefit then.

Q: When is the best time to visit?

A: If you’re #1 goal is to avoid crowds; then the earlier in the event, the better. As we start getting into October – with school breaks, the Columbus Day holiday, and the Halloween spirit growing, it tends to be a lot busier.

Q: Should I get a Frequent Fear Pass?

A: Only if you see yourself making more than one visit during the event’s run.

Q: Can I touch a scareactor?

A: Absolutely not. Depending on the situation, it’s cause for ejection from the event.

Q: Can I take photos or video?

A: Per Universal – officially – recording and flash photography are not permitted in the haunted houses. Outside the haunted houses, you are allowed to take as many photos and videos as you’d like.

Flash photography is also frowned upon in the scarezones, so please be kind to the actors. No one likes a sudden burst of bright light in their face. While not breaking a rule, you will be asked by security and leaders to turn your flash off.

And while photos are allowed, the actors are there to scare, so it is totally up to the actor whether or not to pose for a picture with you.

Additional Tips

Purchase tickets as early as you can to ensure you are guaranteed entrance into the event.

Wear comfy shoes. Seems silly to include, but you’d be surprised how much of an oversight this usually is to guests.

We repeat… Never use Express on waits of less than 20 minutes.

Don’t waste time doing the rides; this is Halloween Horror Nights! If you must do everything, including the rides, Express will be beneficial to this game plan.

If traveling in large groups, be aware of your party’s needs. If you have people who may want to skip a certain haunt, make sure they know where you will exit.

If you plan to drink, please drink responsibly. There will be mass amounts of law enforcement making sure no one gets disorderly. Also, don’t try to sneak in alcohol, the police will be looking carefully. Under-age visitors, this means you!

If your question wasn’t answered, we recommend checking our Forums for some more Tips, Tricks, and Info for Halloween Horror Nights 2025.

